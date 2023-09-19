Financial Sector Update for 09/19/2023: SQ, UBS, C

Financial stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding more than 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 1.6% to $27,187, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising about one basis point to 4.33%.

In economic news, August housing starts sank 11% sequentially to a 1.283 million annual rate, below expectations compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:15 am ET for 1.439 million.

In corporate news, Block (SQ) shares dropped 2.4% after the company said in a regulatory filing late Monday that Alyssa Henry will step down as the chief executive of its Square payments business, effective Oct. 2.

UBS (UBS) has been placed under closer scrutiny, with Swiss regulator FINMA deploying more than 20 employees to oversee the company's activities, Reuters reported, citing the newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung. UBS shares were rising 0.2%.

Citigroup's (C) Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions said Monday it has developed Citi token services to offer digital asset capabilities for institutional customers through blockchain and smart contract technologies for cash management and trade finance. Citigroup shares were fractionally lower.

