Financial Sector Update for 09/19/2023: C, SQ, UBS

Financial stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.1%, erasing earlier losses. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 1.4% to $27,125, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising about 4 basis points to 4.37%.

In economic news, August housing starts sank 11% sequentially to a 1.283 million annual rate, below expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 1.439 million.

In corporate news, Citigroup (C), BNP Paribas and Standard Chartered are considering financing a $15 billion program to protect Indian Ocean habitats, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Citigroup shares were up 0.1%.

Block (SQ) shares dropped 2.9% after the company said in a regulatory filing late Monday that Alyssa Henry will step down as the chief executive of its Square payments business, effective Oct. 2.

UBS (UBS) has been placed under closer scrutiny with Swiss regulator FINMA deploying more than 20 employees to oversee the company's activities, Reuters reported, citing the newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung. UBS shares were rising 0.4%.

