Financial Sector Update for 09/19/2022: FRBK,NBHC,TIGR

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.6% to $19,192, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.7 basis points to 3.465%.

In company news, Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) rose 4.3% after an investor group owning 9.9% of the bank holding company's stock said late Friday that "a distressed fire sale of the company at this time is not in the best interests of shareholders." In particular, the group said in a regulatory filing that it was unlikely that a strategic acquirer would make a financially attractive proposal.

National Bank Holdings (NBHC) gained 1.8% after the bank holding company late Friday said it has received all regulatory approvals for its proposed acquisition of Bancshares of Jackson Hole. The deal is expected to close next month, National said Bank.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was little changed this afternoon, adding 0.1% to erase a nearly 2% decline earlier Monday, after saying said its TradeUP Securities unit has been approved for membership with the New York Stock Exchange, allowing it to offer direct electronic trading on the NYSE to investors.

