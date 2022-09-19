Financial Sector Update for 09/19/2022: CS, APO, TIGR, NBHC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.97%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 2%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were more than 2% higher.

Apollo Global Management (APO) and BNP Paribas are among those interested in buying at least part of Credit Suisse Group's (CS) securitized products group, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Credit Suisse was recently retreating past 2%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) said its TradeUP Securities unit has been approved for membership with the New York Stock Exchange. UP Fintech was over 1% lower recently.

National Bank Holdings (NBHC) said it has received all regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve Board, the Wyoming Division of Banking, and the Colorado Division of Banking for its previously announced acquisition of Bancshares of Jackson Hole. National Bank Holdings was slightly higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.