Financial Sector Update for 09/19/2019: JMP,ARES,UEPS

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trade, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were rising nearly 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising over 0.9% after the National Association of Realtors said home sales rose to a 17-month high during August, reaching an annualized rate of 5.49 million.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) JMP Group LLC (JMP) was narrowly higher after the investment banking firm Thursday announced plans for a public offering of 10-year senior notes. The company did disclose the size or other terms of the proposed offering but said it expects to use a portion of the net proceeds to redeem its 8% senior notes maturing in 2023. Remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

In other sector news:

(+) Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) rose 1.8% on Thursday. The South African transaction processing company said it will take a non-cash write-down against its Q4 results of its 2017 investment in Cell C Ltd to $0 after the largest investor in the mobile telecom company also lowered the value of its investment in Cell C to $0. Net 1 paid $151 million two years ago for a 15% stake in Cell C, which is now pursuing a recapitalization transaction as part of a broader company reorganization. It will report results for its Q4 ended June 30 next Thursday, Sept. 26.

(-) Ares Management (ARES) declined 5.5% after the alternative asset manager late Wednesday priced a $209.3 million public offering of 7 million common shares at $29.90 apiece, or about 3.1% under its most recent closing price. The company is planning to use the net proceeds for repaying debt, strategic growth initiatives and other general corporate purposes.

