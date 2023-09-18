News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 09/18/2023: PYPL, BMO, KKR

September 18, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Financial stocks were mixed in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.6% to $26,967 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slightly lower at 4.31%.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders' monthly housing market index fell to 45 in September from 50 in August, compared with expectations for 49 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:30 am ET.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) shares fell 1.2% after the stock was downgraded by MoffettNathanson to a market perform rating from outperform. The firm also slashed the company's price target to $75 from $85.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is shuttering its retail auto finance business in a move that is expected to lead to job cuts, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the bank. Bank of Montreal shares were 0.1% lower.

KKR (KKR) was advancing 0.05% after saying it signed a definitive agreement for Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to acquire KKR and other shareholders' stakes in Australian environmental markets platform GreenCollar for an undisclosed amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

