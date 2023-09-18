Financial Sector Update for 09/18/2023: PYPL, BMO, KKR

Financial stocks were mixed in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.6% to $26,967 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slightly lower at 4.31%.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders' monthly housing market index fell to 45 in September from 50 in August, compared with expectations for 49 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:30 am ET.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) shares fell 1.2% after the stock was downgraded by MoffettNathanson to a market perform rating from outperform. The firm also slashed the company's price target to $75 from $85.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is shuttering its retail auto finance business in a move that is expected to lead to job cuts, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the bank. Bank of Montreal shares were 0.1% lower.

KKR (KKR) was advancing 0.05% after saying it signed a definitive agreement for Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to acquire KKR and other shareholders' stakes in Australian environmental markets platform GreenCollar for an undisclosed amount.

