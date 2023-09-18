News & Insights

Banking
BMO

Financial Sector Update for 09/18/2023: BMO, KKR, DB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 18, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by less than 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.2% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% higher.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is closing its indirect retail auto finance business in a move that will result in job losses, multiple media outlets reported, citing the company. Bank of Montreal was over 4% lower in premarket activity.

KKR (KKR) was advancing 0.2% after saying it signed a definitive agreement for Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to acquire KKR and other shareholders' stakes in Australian environmental markets platform GreenCollar for an undisclosed amount.

Deutsche Bank (DB) said it will boost investment in its business in South Korea by 150 million euros ($160 million) to "support our clients' expansion plans in the country." Deutsche Bank was up 0.2% in premarket activity.

