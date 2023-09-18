Financial Sector Update for 09/18/2023: ASRV, PYPL, BMO

Financial stocks were mixed in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was advancing by 0.7% to $26,712 and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slightly lower at 4.32%.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders' monthly housing market index fell to 45 in September from 50 in August, compared with expectations for 49 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:30 am ET.

In company news, AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) said Monday it promoted David Finui to chief executive officer. The shares fell 1.1%.

PayPal (PYPL) shares fell 1.8% after the stock was downgraded by MoffettNathanson to market perform from outperform. The price target was cut to $75 from $85.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) is shuttering its retail auto finance business in a move that is expected to lead to job cuts, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the bank. Bank of Montreal shares were 0.3% lower.

