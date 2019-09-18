Financial Sector Update for 09/18/2019: TRV,TW,FBK,RJF

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.23%

BAC +0.63%

WFC +0.86%

C +1.14%

USB +0.37%

Financial stocks extended their decline this afternoon after the Federal Open Markets Committee lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points but left open the possibility of future rate cuts. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was falling nearly 0.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were slipping almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was hanging on to a less than 0.1% gain this afternoon.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Travelers (TRV) slipped 0.7% after Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its investment ranking for the bluechip insurer to neutral from buy previously.

In other sector news:

(+) Tradeweb Markets (TW) rose over 3% after the online broker announced the launch of multi-asset package trading on its global interest rate swaps platform, with the first transaction taking place between Bank of America's (BAC) Merrill Lynch unit and London-based Legal & General Investment Management.

(-) FB Financial (FBK) was 1% higher late after the bank holding company announced its purchase of privately held FNB Financial for $51.9 million in cash and stock. The acquisition is expected to close during the first three months of 2020, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

(-) Raymond James Financial (RJF) slipped 0.5% on Wednesday after the broker agreed to pay $15 million to settle a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation alleging three of its subsidiaries for improperly charging fees and charging excess commissions to clients.

