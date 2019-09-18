Financial Sector Update for 09/18/2019: RJF, FBK, WEI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.40%

BAC: -0.57%

WFC: Flat

C: -0.66%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were flat to lower pre-market Wednesday.

In other sector news:

(=) Raymond James Financial (RJF) agreed to pay $15 million to settle a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation against three of its entities for improperly charging fees and charging excess commissions to clients, the regulator said. Raymond James Financial was flat in recent trading.

(=) FB Financial (FBK) was flat after it agreed to acquire Scottsville, Ky.-based FNB Financial in a deal valued at $51.9 million in cash and stock.

(=) Weidai (WEI) was flat after it reported a Q2 adjusted net income of RMB130.1 million (US$18.9 million), down from RMB205.4 million in the same period a year ago.

