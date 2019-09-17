Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.89%

BAC -0.83%

WFC -0.43%

C -0.60%

USB -0.97%

Financial stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) US Bancorp (USB) was 1.1% lower in afternoon trading. The bank holding company Tuesday declared a $0.42 per share dividend, representing a 13.5% increase over its most recent quarterly distribution of $0.37 per share. The upcoming dividend is payable Oct. 15 to shareholders of record on Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) CME Group (CME) climbed almost 3% after Oppenheimer Tuesday began analyst coverage of the securities exchange company with an outperform stock rating and a $234 price target.

(-) Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) tumbled more than 8% after the bank holding company Tuesday said it was acquiring Tennessee Community Bank Holdings for $37.2 million in cash and stock. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $17.13 in cash and 0.769 of a Reliant share for each Tennessee Community share they now own.

