Financial Sector Update for 09/16/2022: EXR,NCR,VLY,TRIN

Financial stocks were finishing slightly above their worst levels of Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 0.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.7% to $19,598, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was slipping 1.1 basis points to 3.448%.

In company news, Extra Space Storage (EXR) dropped 1.8% after Friday announcing its $590 million purchase of rival Storage Express, adding 107 remote storage properties in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky and 14 future development sites.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) fell 1.7% after the bank holding company late Thursday priced a $150 million private placement of its 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate notes maturing in 2032.

NCR (NCR) dropped 21% after disclosing plans to split into two publicly traded companies by the end of 2023, with one company focused on digital commerce and the other on its legacy ATM business. The decision followed a strategic review generating interest from potential buyers for the company in whole or in pieces, although none of the offers produced an "acceptable value," according to executive board chairman Frank Martire.

Among gainers, Trinity Capital (TRIN) rose 1.8% after the specialty lender declared a regular dividend of $0.45 per share, up 7.1% over its most recent distributions, and also declared a supplemental cash dividend to investors of $0.15 per share.

