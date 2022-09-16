Banking
Financial Sector Update for 09/16/2022: CCNE, CME, TRIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 1.4% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 4.1% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) jumped about 4.2%.

CNB Financial (CCNE) was retreating nearly 10% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 3.7 million shares at $23.50 each.

CME Group (CME) said aluminum futures average daily volume for Q3 to date reached a record single-day volume of 6,709 contracts on Sept. 14. CME Group shares were down 0.6% recently.

Trinity Capital (TRIN) was up about 1% after saying its board declared a regular dividend of $0.45 per share, up from $0.42 previously, in addition to a supplemental cash dividend of $0.15 per share.

