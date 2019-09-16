Financial Sector Update for 09/16/2019: DFS,REXR,DLR,AXP

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -1.04%

BAC -0.30%

WFC -0.15%

C -0.80%

USB -0.68%

Financial stocks narrowly trimmed their earlier declines in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.5% slide for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were falling almost 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping slightly more than 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Discover Financial Services (DFS) dropped 1.5% after the credit card issuer reported a 1.7% increase in loans more than 30 days overdue during August to 2.41%. Loan totals grew 0.7% last month over July levels, rising to $73.8 billion on August 31 and also representing a 6.6% increase over its $69.2 billion in outstanding loans at the end of August 2018, Discover said late Friday in a regulatory filing.

In other sector news:

(+) Digital Realty Trust (DLR) was nearly 2% higher after announcing the $811 million sale of an 80% stake in three hyper-scale facilities in Ashburn, Va., to a joint venture between Mapletree Investments and the Mapletree Industrial Trust. The buyers also acquired 10 data centers elsewhere in North America from Digital Realty for an extra $557 million.

(+) Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) climbed just over 1% on Monday after the real estate investment trust priced a $75 million public offering of 3 million shares of its 5.625% series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock. The company's operating partnership will use the proceeds to fund future acquisitions and redevelopment activities.

(-) American Express (AXP) slid 1.4%. The credit card issuer Monday purchased over 9 acres in Gurugram, India, from real estate major DLF Ltd for $42 million, marking the priciest deal in the Sector 74A neighborhood, according to The Economic Times of India.

