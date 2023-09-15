News & Insights

WU

Financial Sector Update for 09/15/2023: WU, KMPR, DFS

September 15, 2023 — 01:25 pm EDT

Financial stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 0.7% to $26,359, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising four basis points to 4.33%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 67.7 in September from 69.5 in August, below the 69 estimate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Western Union (WU) fraud victims will receive about $39.6 million forfeited to the US under a deferred prosecution agreement with the company, the US Department of Justice said Friday. The company's shares were rising 0.4%.

Kemper (KMPR) shares fell almost 10% in recent Friday trading after the company appointed Bradley Camden as interim chief financial officer, effective immediately, succeeding James McKinney, who will become a senior adviser.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is considering the sale of its student loan business and could draw interest from alternative asset managers or rival student-loan platforms, Bloomberg reported Friday. Discover shares fell 0.4%.

