Financial Sector Update for 09/15/2023: NCPL, WU, KMPR, DFS

Financial stocks were lower late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 2.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 0.6% to $26,373, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 4.32%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 67.7 in September from 69.5 in August, below the 69 estimate in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Netcapital (NCPL) shares sank past 13% after the company late Thursday swung to a net loss in its fiscal Q1 due to higher marketing and payroll expenses.

Western Union (WU) fraud victims will receive about $39.6 million forfeited to the US under a deferred prosecution agreement with the company, the US Department of Justice said Friday. The company's shares were down 0.7%.

Kemper (KMPR) shares fell almost 10% in recent Friday trading after the company appointed Bradley Camden as interim chief financial officer, effective immediately, succeeding James McKinney, who will become a senior adviser.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is considering the sale of its student loan business and could draw interest from alternative asset managers or rival student loan platforms, Bloomberg reported Friday. Discover Financial shares fell 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.