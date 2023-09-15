Financial Sector Update for 09/15/2023: JPM, C, HGBL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.3% higher.

JPMorgan's (JPM) Chase Payment Solutions division has chosen financial technology firm Gusto to provide digital payroll services technology for its small business customers, Gusto said. JPMorgan was declining 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

Citigroup's (C) European unit chief executive officer, Kristine Braden, is stepping down from the post as part of an organizational revamp, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo. Citigroup was 0.4% lower pre-bell.

Heritage Global (HGBL) filed a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $150 million of its securities from time to time. Heritage Global was advancing 0.3% in recent premarket activity.

