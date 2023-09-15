News & Insights

Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 09/15/2023: JPM, C, HGBL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 15, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.3% higher.

JPMorgan's (JPM) Chase Payment Solutions division has chosen financial technology firm Gusto to provide digital payroll services technology for its small business customers, Gusto said. JPMorgan was declining 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

Citigroup's (C) European unit chief executive officer, Kristine Braden, is stepping down from the post as part of an organizational revamp, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo. Citigroup was 0.4% lower pre-bell.

Heritage Global (HGBL) filed a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $150 million of its securities from time to time. Heritage Global was advancing 0.3% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
C
HGBL
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.