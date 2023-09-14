Financial Sector Update for 09/14/2023: V, BR, APO, IGT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently gaining 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.5% lower.

Visa (V) and financial technology company Paysend have signed a five-year partnership to allow real-time digital money transfers from Paysend to eligible Visa cards in certain countries. Visa was down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was over 1% higher after saying it has introduced BRx Match, a cloud-based reconciliation and matching platform.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is among those that showed interest in buying International Game Technology's (IGT) global gaming unit, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Apollo Global Management was 0.8% higher pre-bell.

