News & Insights

Banking
V

Financial Sector Update for 09/14/2023: V, BR, APO, IGT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

September 14, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently gaining 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1.3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.5% lower.

Visa (V) and financial technology company Paysend have signed a five-year partnership to allow real-time digital money transfers from Paysend to eligible Visa cards in certain countries. Visa was down more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was over 1% higher after saying it has introduced BRx Match, a cloud-based reconciliation and matching platform.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is among those that showed interest in buying International Game Technology's (IGT) global gaming unit, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Apollo Global Management was 0.8% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V
BR
APO
IGT
XLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.