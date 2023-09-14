Financial Sector Update for 09/14/2023: LAZ, V, APO

Financial stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.6% to $26,630, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising almost 4 basis points to 4.29%.

In economic news, the US Producer Price Index jumped 0.7% in August following a 0.4% increase in July. The forecast was for growth of 0.4% in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

US initial jobless claims rose to 220,000 during the week ended Sept. 9 from an upwardly revised 217,000 in the previous week, versus expectations for an increase to 225,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

US retail sales rose 0.6% in August versus the 0.1% increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following the 0.5% increase in the previous month.

In company news, incoming Lazard (LAZ) chief executive Peter Orszag said he aims to attain double-digit revenue growth yearly and double the investment bank's revenue by 2030. Lazard shares rose 0.1%.

Visa (V) said Wednesday it's engaging with shareholders on the prospect of amendments to its certificate of incorporation to allow the release of transfer restrictions on some of its class B stock, which currently can't be sold or converted until all US covered litigation involving the company is fully resolved. Visa shares fell 2.3%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) is among those that showed interest in buying International Game Technology's (IGT) global gaming unit, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Apollo shares added 0.6%.

