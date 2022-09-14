Banking
WAL

Financial Sector Update for 09/14/2022: WAL, GSHD, MN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.33%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.86% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.91% lower.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) said it has been added to the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index as part of index rebalancing for Q3, as announced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Western Alliance was rallying past 4% recently.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) was 1% higher after it reiterated its full-year 2022 revenue guidance at between $194 million and $205 million.

Manning & Napier (MN) was unchanged after saying its assets under management as of Aug. 31 stood at $18.66 billion, down from $22.7 billion a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WALGSHDMNXLFFAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular