Financial Sector Update for 09/14/2022: WAL, GSHD, MN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.33%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.86% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.91% lower.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) said it has been added to the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index as part of index rebalancing for Q3, as announced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Western Alliance was rallying past 4% recently.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) was 1% higher after it reiterated its full-year 2022 revenue guidance at between $194 million and $205 million.

Manning & Napier (MN) was unchanged after saying its assets under management as of Aug. 31 stood at $18.66 billion, down from $22.7 billion a year earlier.

