Financial Sector Update for 09/13/2023: VIRT, SLQT, BUR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up almost 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% lower.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) was down more than 5% after saying the Securities and Exchange Commission initiated a civil lawsuit against the company over claims of "hypothetical internal access to data" but doesn't allege actual inappropriate access or use of data.

SelectQuote (SLQT) was gaining over 13% in value after it reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.29 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.64 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.28 per share.

Burford Capital (BUR) reported a Q2 loss of $0.10 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.23 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.32 per share. Burford Capital was declining 0.7% pre-bell.

