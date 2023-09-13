Financial Sector Update for 09/13/2023: SAN, C, VIRT, SLQT

Financial stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1.1% to $26,119, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased almost 2 basis points to 4.25%.

In economic news, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.6% in August, in line with a Bloomberg poll, and following a 0.2% gain in July, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In company news, Banco Santander (SAN) intends to lay off about 100 workers at Santander Consumer Bank Italy, representing about 14% of the local staff, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Santander shares were down 0.4%.

Citigroup (C) said Wednesday it is cutting management jobs and simplifying its corporate structure to give Chief Executive Jane Fraser direct access to the bank's businesses. Citigroup's shares rose 1.8%.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) fell 7.5% after the company said the US Securities and Exchange Commission started a civil lawsuit over claims of "hypothetical internal access to data" but doesn't allege actual inappropriate access or use of data.

SelectQuote (SLQT) reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.29 per diluted share, narrowing from a per-share loss of $0.64 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.28 per share. SelectQuote shares slumped past 15%.

