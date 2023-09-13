Financial Sector Update for 09/13/2023: C, VIRT, SLQT

Financial stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 2% to $26,344, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries eased to 4.26%.

In economic news, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.6% in August, in line with a Bloomberg poll, and following a 0.2% gain in July, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In company news, Citigroup (C) said Wednesday it is cutting management jobs and simplifying its corporate structure to give Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser direct access to the bank's businesses. The shares rose 2%.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) fell 7.5% after the company said the Securities and Exchange Commission started a civil lawsuit over claims of "hypothetical internal access to data" but doesn't allege actual inappropriate access or use of data.

SelectQuote (SLQT) reported a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.29 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.64 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.28 per share. The shares slumped 16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.