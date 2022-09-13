Financial Sector Update for 09/13/2022: UBS, BEN, LAZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently fell 1.9%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) tumbled 5.5% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) rose more than 6%.

UBS (UBS) plans to increase its dividend for 2022 by 10% and expects share repurchases this year to exceed its $5 billion target. UBS was marginally lower recently.

Franklin Resources (BEN) said late Monday its assets under management as of Aug. 31 reached about $1.388 trillion, down from $1.43 trillion at the end of July, mainly because of the negative impact of markets and long-term net outflows. Franklin Resources shares declined 2.5%.

Lazard (LAZ) reported preliminary assets under management of $216.97 billion as of Aug. 31, compared with $225.1 billion as of July 31. Lazard was fractionally higher pre-bell.

