Financial Sector Update for 09/13/2022: DWIN,FOXO,BRO,CFG

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.7%.

Bitcoin was declining 6.5% to $20,805, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys were climbing 5 basis points to 3.412% after the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday said its consumer price index rose 0.6% during August over the prior month, double the 0.3% increase Wall Street had been expecting.

In company news, Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (DWIN) fell 1.4% after the blank check company Tuesday said it was voluntarily moving its stock listing to the NYSE American market from the New York Stock Exchange once its merger with Foxo Technologies is completed later this week. Delwinds Tuesday also said investors holding 99.5% of its outstanding public shares sent in redemption requests by Monday's deadline.

Brown & Brown (BRO) dropped 2.6% after Tuesday saying it acquired most assets of marine insurance carriers Smithwick & Mariners Insurance, MidCoast Insurance and Chapman & Chapman Insurance, expanding its retail platform in Maine and other coastal regions of New England. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) declined 3.1% after the bank holding company Tuesday announced plans to acquire online college planning platform College Raptor without providing financial terms of the proposed transaction. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year, Citizens said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.