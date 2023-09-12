Financial Sector Update for 09/12/2023: PIPR, AJG, NCNO

Financial stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 3.8% to $26,102, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was flat at 4.29%.

In economic news, small business optimism waned last month as inflation and labor shortages continued to pose substantial challenges to owners, the latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Business showed Tuesday. The NFIB small business optimism index slid to 91.3 in August. Market expectations were for 91.5, TD said in a report.

In company news, Piper Sandler (PIPR) said that Chief Financial Officer Tim Carter will retire in Q1 of next year and Kate Clune will succeed him as CFO. PIPR shares were up over 1%.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) said that its captive and alternative risk transfer solutions unit, Artex, has acquired Frontier Financial Services, a management firm based in Bermuda. Arthur J. Gallagher rose 0.8%.

nCino (NCNO) said Nomura Trust & Banking has implemented its cloud-banking platform. nCino was down 0.9%.

