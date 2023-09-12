Financial Sector Update for 09/12/2023: FITB, OGS, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.4% higher.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) raised its quarterly dividend to $0.35 per share, payable Oct. 16 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 30. Fifth Third Bancorp stock was down 0.1% pre-bell Tuesday.

ONE Gas (OGS) said late Monday it signed a forward sale deal with Bank of America (BAC) with respect to its recently priced public offering of 1.2 million common shares. ONE Gas stock was 1.2% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity while Bank of America shares were down 0.1%.

