Financial Sector Update for 09/12/2022: FGF,FTFT,WFC,GSHD

Financial stocks steadied somewhat during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index still rising 1.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 0.6%.

Bitcoin was increasing 3.7% to $22,400, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was climbing 4.1 basis points to 3.362%.

In company news, FG Financial Group (FGF) gained 8.2% after the reinsurance and investment management company announced the launch of a new merchant banking division as part of its broader expansion plans.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) was 0.6% higher, recouping most of its early advance, after Monday saying its Future FinTech Labs unit was working with Visa's (V) Currency cloud subsidiary to launch the company's Tempo remittance app that will let US-based immigrants and others send money to Canada and Mexico, Europe, the UK, Australia, India and the Philippines. Visa shares were 0.4% higher this afternoon.

Wells Fargo (WFC) gained 0.4% after the money-center bank company Monday said it agreed to reimburse $131.8 million to current and former members of its 401(k) plan as part of the company's settlement of a US Department of Labor probe. The company also agreed to pay a nearly $13.2 million penalty to the Labor department as part of the settlement.

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) shares slumped nearly 20%. The personal lines insurance agency Monday promoted Mark Jones Jr to chief financial officer from his current position as vice president of finance. He succeeds Mark Colby, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, the company said.

