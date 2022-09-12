Banking
Financial Sector Update for 09/12/2022: FGF, JPM, WU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.44%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.85%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% lower.

FG Financial Group (FGF) said it has formed a merchant banking division as part of its expansion plans. FG Financial Group was declining by more than 3% recently.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said it has agreed to acquire cloud-native payments technology company Renovite Technologies. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. JPMorgan Chase was marginally advancing recently.

Western Union (WU) was slightly higher after saying it has acquired Brazil-based digital payments platform Te Enviei. Financial terms were not disclosed.

