Financial Sector Update for 09/11/2023: SWIN, AVTA, NU, BCS

September 11, 2023 — 03:34 pm EDT

Financial stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally higher.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 2.6% to $25,148, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 4.29%.

In corporate news, Solowin (SWIN) shares slumped 33%. The company said late Friday it closed its initial public offering of 2 million shares at $4 each for gross proceeds of $8 million.

Avantax (AVTA) jumped more than 28% after the firm agreed to be taken private by Cetera Financial Group parent Cetera Holdings in an all-cash buyout deal that values the tax-focused financial planning and wealth management company at about $1.2 billion, including debt.

Nu Holdings (NU) shares rose past 9% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral with a $9 price target.

Barclays (BCS) is planning to cut hundreds of jobs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. The bank's shares were rising 1.7%.

