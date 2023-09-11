News & Insights

Banking
BCS

Financial Sector Update for 09/11/2023: BCS, UBS, SWIN

September 11, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were mixed premarket Monday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) rising 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1%.

In company news, Barclays (BCS) was up 0.9%, after multiple media outlets reported Friday that the bank is planning to cut hundreds of jobs, citing people familiar with the situation.

UBS (UBS) is planning to cut a few hundred wealth-management jobs in Hong Kong and Singapore, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people with knowledge of the situation. The company's shares were up 0.5%.

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) said late Friday it has closed its initial public offering of 2 million shares at $4 per share, for gross proceeds of $8 million. The company's shares sank 19.8%.

