Financial Sector Update for 09/09/2022: WDH, TCBX, PZN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.73% higher, the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) ETF was up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was nearly 2% lower.

Waterdrop (WDH) shares were rallying past 9% after it reported a Q2 net profit of 0.05 renminbi ($0.01) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.24 renminbi per share a year earlier.

Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) shares were almost 5% higher after saying it proposed a private offering of non-cumulative convertible preferred stock to raise gross proceeds of $69.4 million in relation to an investment agreement with Castle Creek Capital Partners VIII and certain other accredited investors.

Pzena Investment Management (PZN) was marginally lower after saying its assets under management fell to $47.5 billion at the end of August.

