Financial Sector Update for 09/09/2022: COIN,ARBK,HPP,TCBX

Financial stocks were finishing higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 10.3% to $21,260, after the US dollar eased Friday against other currencies, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was climbing 2.9 basis points to 3.210% amid more hawkish comments Friday from certain Federal Reserve officials.

In company news, Coinbase Global (COIN) gained 10% after Daiwa Securities Friday raised its stock rating for the cryptocurrency exchange to buy from outperform and set a $100 price target.

Argo Blockchain (ARBK) rallied over 13% late in Friday afternoon trading after the cryptocurrency mining company said it will host and operate mining machines for an unnamed third party at its Helios facility in Texas. Under terms of the strategic hosting agreement Argo will receive 25% of the net profits from the bitcoin it produces with the hosted machines.

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) was fractionally higher after an upgrade of the real estate investment trust to equalweight from underweight at Morgan Stanley, which also set a $13 price target for the company's shares.

Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) turned 2% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% advance, after disclosing plans for a $69.4 million private offering of non-cumulative convertible preferred stock through an investment agreement with Castle Creek Capital Partners and other accredited investors. As part of the deal, Castle Creek will be able to name a new member to the Third Coast board of directors.

