Financial Sector Update for 09/09/2022: ARBK,HPP,TCBX

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 10.5% to $21,253, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was climbing 0.8 basis points to 3.3%.

In company news, Argo Blockchain (ARBK) rallied Friday, climbing nearly 17% in afternoon trading, after the cryptocurrency mining company said it will host and operate mining machines for an unnamed third party at its Helios facility in Texas. Under terms of the strategic hosting agreement Argo will receive 25% of the net profits from the bitcoin it produces with the hosted machines.

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) added 1.9% after an upgrade of the real estate investment trust to equalweight from underweight at Morgan Stanley, which also set a $13 price target for the company's shares.

Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) gained 1.5% after disclosing plans for a $69.4 million private offering of non-cumulative convertible preferred stock through an investment agreement with Castle Creek Capital Partners and other accredited investors. As part of the deal, Castle Creek will be able to name a new member to the Third Coast board of directors.

