Financial Sector Update for 09/08/2023: MARA, GS, JPM

Financial stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each rising around 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.1% to $25,768, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.26%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories fell 0.2% in July, revised lower from a 0.1% decrease in the advance reading and following a 0.7% drop in June. In a survey compiled by Bloomberg, analysts expected the July print to be unrevised.

In corporate news, Marathon Digital (MARA) shares slumped past 14% after the company entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 1% convertible senior notes due 2026 to exchange about $417 million of the notes for about 26.2 million shares.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is letting go "underperforming" employees in late October as part of an annual strategic resource allocation that was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FT reported. The layoffs could impact 1% to 5% of Goldman's staff. Goldman shares were up 0.9%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is considering a blockchain-based digital deposit token to accelerate cross-border payments and settlements, Bloomberg reported. Its shares rose 0.1%.

