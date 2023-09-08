Financial Sector Update for 09/08/2023: GS, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by about 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% lower.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) is planning to lay off underperforming employees in late October, potentially affecting 1% to 5% of its workforce, as part of an annual strategic resource allocation that was halted during the pandemic, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs was marginally advancing pre-bell.

S&P Global (SPGI) was down more than 2% after it priced an offering of $750 million of 5.25% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2033 in a private placement.

