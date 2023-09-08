News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 09/08/2023: BCS, MARA, GS, JPM

September 08, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each rising around 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 1.9% to $25,779, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slightly lower at 4.25%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories fell 0.2% in July, revised lower from a 0.1% decrease in the advance reading and following a 0.7% drop in June. In a survey compiled by Bloomberg, analysts expected the July print to be unrevised.

In corporate news, Barclays (BCS) is nearing a partnership with AGL Credit Management to invest in the private credit market, Bloomberg reported Friday. Barclays shares rose 0.7%.

Marathon Digital (MARA) shares slumped past 14% after the company entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of its 1% convertible senior notes due 2026 to exchange about $417 million of the notes for about 26.2 million shares.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is letting go "underperforming" employees in late October as part of an annual strategic resource allocation that was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Times reported. The layoffs could impact 1% to 5% of Goldman's staff. Goldman shares were up 0.8%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is considering a blockchain-based digital deposit token to accelerate cross-border payments and settlements, Bloomberg reported. Shares of the banking giant were slightly lower.

