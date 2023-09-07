Financial Sector Update for 09/07/2023: SWIN, BKCC, TCPC, MC

Financial stocks were steady Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.3% to $25,813, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1 basis point to 4.27%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims fell to 216,000 during the week ended Sept. 2 from an upwardly revised 229,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for an increase to 234,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) shares more than doubled, a day after the company priced its initial public offering of 2 million ordinary shares at $4 each for expected gross proceeds of $8 million.

BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) was rising past 8% after the company and BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) said late Wednesday they signed a definitive agreement under which BlackRock Capital Investment will merge with and into a subsidiary of BlackRock TCP Capital.

Moelis (MC) said it's forming a Clean Technology Group to back decarbonization and energy transition projects. Its shares rose 0.3%.

