Financial Sector Update for 09/07/2023: BAM, SWIN, BKCC, MC

Financial stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) shedding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 0.5% to $25,877, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 3 basis points to 4.26%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims fell to 216,000 during the week ended Sept. 2 from an upwardly revised 229,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for an increase to 234,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is mulling the sale of luxury resort Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Brookfield shares rose 0.4%.

Solowin Holdings (SWIN) shares jumped 30%, a day after the company priced its initial public offering of 2 million ordinary shares at $4 each for expected gross proceeds of $8 million.

BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) was rising past 8% after the company and BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) said late Wednesday they signed a definitive agreement under which BlackRock Capital Investment will merge with and into a subsidiary of BlackRock TCP Capital.

Moelis (MC) said it's forming a clean technology group to back decarbonization and energy transition projects. Its shares rose 0.6%.

