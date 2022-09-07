Financial Sector Update for 09/07/2022: TIGR, PSFE, HIG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.5% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

UP Fintech Holding's (TIGR) shares were over 0.6% higher after it reported a Q2 adjusted profit of $0.02 per American depositary share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.03 per ADS a year ago.

Paysafe (PSFE) said it partnered with ClutchBet to ease online payments for the US mobile sportsbook. Paysafe shares were recently up 0.6%.

Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) shares edged 0.06% lower after saying Doug Elliot will retire as its president, effective Dec. 31.

