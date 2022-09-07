Banking
PSFE

Financial Sector Update for 09/07/2022: PSFE,BTOG,AXS,PYCR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were ending mostly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.9%.

Bitcoin was advancing 0.9% to $19,073, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was slipping 7.5 basis points to 3.265%.

In company news, Paysafe (PSFE) added 5.9% after Wednesday announcing a new partnership with ClutchBet, with the specialized payments platform company facilitating online payments for the ClutchBet sportsbook in Iowa.

Bit Origin (BTOG) rose almost 12% after the cryptocurrency company Wednesday said it produced 21.95 bitcoins in August, up 165% over its July total, while revenue last month grew 167% to $490,749. The company also is expecting a "significant increase" in its mining capacity once its recent purchase of 622 Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin miners is fully deployed.

Paycor (PYCR) shares added 3.4%, reversing a nearly 5% morning decline, after the payrolls-processing company priced a $13.7 million secondary stock offering of 5 million common shares previously owned by investment funds advised by Apax Partners at $27.35 apiece, or 3.9% under Tuesday's closing price. The company said it did not receive any proceeds from Wednesday's stock sale.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) climbed 2.3% after Wednesday announcing the launch of a new cyber, technology errors and professional liabilities insurance policy, allowing small and medium-sized companies with up to $2 billion in yearly revenue to combine multiple coverages into a single policy, according to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSFEBTOGAXSPYCR

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular