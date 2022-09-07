Financial Sector Update for 09/07/2022: PSFE,BTOG,AXS,PYCR

Financial stocks were ending mostly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.9%.

Bitcoin was advancing 0.9% to $19,073, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was slipping 7.5 basis points to 3.265%.

In company news, Paysafe (PSFE) added 5.9% after Wednesday announcing a new partnership with ClutchBet, with the specialized payments platform company facilitating online payments for the ClutchBet sportsbook in Iowa.

Bit Origin (BTOG) rose almost 12% after the cryptocurrency company Wednesday said it produced 21.95 bitcoins in August, up 165% over its July total, while revenue last month grew 167% to $490,749. The company also is expecting a "significant increase" in its mining capacity once its recent purchase of 622 Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin miners is fully deployed.

Paycor (PYCR) shares added 3.4%, reversing a nearly 5% morning decline, after the payrolls-processing company priced a $13.7 million secondary stock offering of 5 million common shares previously owned by investment funds advised by Apax Partners at $27.35 apiece, or 3.9% under Tuesday's closing price. The company said it did not receive any proceeds from Wednesday's stock sale.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) climbed 2.3% after Wednesday announcing the launch of a new cyber, technology errors and professional liabilities insurance policy, allowing small and medium-sized companies with up to $2 billion in yearly revenue to combine multiple coverages into a single policy, according to the company.

