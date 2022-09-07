Financial Sector Update for 09/07/2022: BTOG,AXS,PYCR

Financial stocks were mostly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.1% to $18,922, while the yield for 10-year US Treasurys was slipping 6.5 basis points to 3.275%.

In company news, Bit Origin (BTOG) rose almost 12% after the cryptocurrency company Wednesday said it produced 21.95 bitcoins in August, up 165% over its July total, while revenue last month grew 167% to $490,749. The company also is expecting a "significant increase" in its mining capacity once its recently purchased 622 Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin miners are fully deployed.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) climbed 1.6% after Wednesday announcing the launch of a new cyber, technology errors and professional liabilities insurance policy, allowing small and medium-sized companies with up to $2 billion in yearly revenue to combine multiple coverages into a single policy, according to the company.

Paycor (PYCR) shares added 3.9%, reversing a nearly 5% morning decline, after the payrolls-processing company priced a $13.7 million secondary stock offering of 5 million common shares previously owned by investment funds advised by Apax Partners at $27.35 apiece, or 3.9% under Tuesday's closing price. The company did not receive any proceeds from Wednesday's stock sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.