Financial Sector Update for 09/07/2021: UIHC,MSTR,CXP,PAX

Financial stocks were slipping in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.5%.

In company news, United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) declined 9% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said the property and casualty insurer and cryptocurrency miner MicroStrategy (MSTR) will no longer be part of the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective Sept. 20. MicroStrategy shares were 7.2% lower amid a nearly 9% drop for Bitcoin on Tuesday.

Among gainers, Columbia Property Trust (CXP) climbed over 15% after the real estate investment trust agreed to a $3.9 billion buyout offer from private equity investors Pacific Investment Management, which will pay $19.30 in cash for each Columbia share, representing a 16.7% premium over Friday's closing price.

Patria Investments (PAX) rose 4.7% after the investment manager focused on Latin American assets late Friday said it was merging with Chile-based Moneda Asset Management, with Moneda partners receiving a $315 million upfront payment consisting of $128 million in cash and $187 million in Patria class B common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.