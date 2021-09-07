Financial Sector Update for 09/07/2021: BEKE,UIHC,MSTR,CXP,PAX

Financial stocks were finishing narrowly lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) dropping 0.2% each.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

In company news, KE Holdings (BEKE) pushed out to a nearly 16% gain following reports the Chinese housing broker has hired Goldman Sachs to lead a a listing on the Hong Kong stock market. The listing could take place before the end of the year, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.

United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) declined 9% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said the property and casualty insurer and cryptocurrency miner MicroStrategy (MSTR) will no longer be part of the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective Sept. 20. MicroStrategy shares were 8.8% lower amid a 9% drop for Bitcoin on Tuesday.

Among gainers, Patria Investments (PAX) rose 2.1% after the investment manager focused on Latin American assets late Friday said it was merging with Chile-based Moneda Asset Management, with Moneda partners receiving a $315 million upfront payment consisting of $128 million in cash and $187 million in Patria class B common shares.

Columbia Property Trust (CXP) climbed over 15% after the real estate investment trust agreed to a $3.9 billion buyout offer from private equity investors Pacific Investment Management, which will pay $19.30 in cash for each Columbia share, representing a 16.7% premium over Friday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.