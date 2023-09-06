Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2023: PSFE, UBS, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.3% lower.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.2% higher.

Paysafe (PSFE) was advancing 0.3% after the company and Eightcap said they are deepening their partnership with the launch of an embedded trading and digital wallet offering for their shared partners and merchants.

UBS (UBS) executives are considering options to renegotiate parts of Credit Suisse's deal to sell its securitized products business to Apollo Global Management (APO), Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing sources. UBS was down more than 1% pre-bell.

