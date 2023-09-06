Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2023: DWAC, SQ, TW

Financial stocks were declining in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.8% to $25,584, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 4.29%.

In economic news, the ISM Services PMI for the US rose to 54.5 in August from 52.7 in July, compared with expectations for a decline to 52.5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The S&P Global US services index was revised lower to 50.5 in August from the 51 flash reading for the month, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. July's reading was 52.3.

In company news, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) confirmed that its shareholders have approved an extension of the deadline to complete the blank-check firm's merger with Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group. Digital World shares were rising 1.3%.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) said that its total trading volume for August was $33 trillion and the average daily volume was $1.44 trillion, 41.2% higher year-over-year. Its shares were down 0.5%.

Block (SQ) shares were shedding almost 1% after UBS downgraded the company to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $65 from $102.

