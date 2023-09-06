News & Insights

Banking

Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2023: DWAC, SQ, TW

September 06, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.8% to $25,584, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 3 basis points to 4.29%.

In economic news, the ISM Services PMI for the US rose to 54.5 in August from 52.7 in July, compared with expectations for a decline to 52.5 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The S&P Global US services index was revised lower to 50.5 in August from the 51 flash reading for the month, compared with expectations for no revision in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. July's reading was 52.3.

In company news, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) confirmed that its shareholders have approved an extension of the deadline to complete the blank-check firm's merger with Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group. Digital World shares were rising 1.3%.

Tradeweb Markets (TW) said that its total trading volume for August was $33 trillion and the average daily volume was $1.44 trillion, 41.2% higher year-over-year. Its shares were down 0.5%.

Block (SQ) shares were shedding almost 1% after UBS downgraded the company to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $65 from $102.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQ
TW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.