Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2022: UBS, YRD, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.8%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were nearly 3% lower.

UBS (UBS) said its subsidiary UBS Americas and fintech Wealthfront mutually agreed to terminate their agreement for UBS Americas to acquire Wealthfront. UBS was over 2% higher recently.

Yiren Digital (YRD) was up nearly 2% after saying its board of directors approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase up to $20 million of its American depositary shares through one or more transactions.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) reported total trading average daily volume for August was $30.62 billion, up from $21.30 billion a year ago. MarketAxess Holdings was advancing 0.4% recently.

