Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2022: HGBL,PFE,CORZ,STNE,YRD

Financial stocks were edging lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.3% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising 0.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 4.5% to $18,876, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 14.7 basis points to 3.340%.

In company news, Heritage Global (HGBL) was back on negative ground late in Tuesday trading, slipping 0.6%, after the specialty lender said its Heritage Global Partners subsidiary was selected again to sell used and surplus laboratory equipment for pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer (PFE) under a new multi-year contract slated to begin Jan. 1.

To the downside, Core Scientific (CORZ) fell 1.4% after the digital assets company Tuesday said it produced 1,334 self-mined bitcoins during August, up 9.3% over the previous month. The company also said it sold 1,125 bitcoins last month at an average of $23,014 each, generating around $25.9 million in gross proceeds.

StoneCo (STNE) slid 7.6% after Goldman Sachs cut its stock rating for the financial technology firm to sell from neutral and also lowered its price target for the company's shares by $2 to $7.80.

Yiren Digital (YRD) declined 9.7% after the Chinese online lender authorized a new $20 million stock buyback program, replacing its existing share-repurchase plan adopted in 2018.

