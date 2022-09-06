Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2022: ECOM,CVS,SGFY,BBBY

Consumer stocks were moderately lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both sinking 0.6%.

In company news, ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) rose over 55% after the ecommerce software-as-a-service company agreed to a $665 million buyout offer from privately held CommerceHub, which is proposing to pay $23.10 in cash for each ChannelAdvisor share, representing a 57.1% premium over Friday's closing price.

CVS Health's (CVS) was 1.4 lower this afternoon, giving back a less than 1% morning advance, after late Monday announcing its $8 billion buyout of home health care provider Signify Health (SGFY). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, the pharmacy chain will pay $30.50 in cash for each Signify share, or about 6% above its last closing price. Signify shares were 1.2% higher in recent trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) dropped almost 18% following the death of chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal late Friday. Chief accounting officer Laura Crossen was selected to succeed Arnal on an interim basis during the search for a permanent CFO, the retailer said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.