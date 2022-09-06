Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2022: CORZ, STNE, YRD

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.3% to $19,396, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 15.2 basis points to 3.345%.

In company news, Core Scientific (CORZ) advanced 2.4% after the digital assets company Tuesday said it produced 1,334 self-mined bitcoins during August, up 9.3% over the previous month. The company also said it sold 1,125 bitcoins last month at an average of $23,014 each, generating around $25.9 million in gross proceeds.

StoneCo (STNE) slid 7.1% after Goldman Sachs cut its stock rating for the financial technology firm to sell from neutral and also lowered its price target for the company's shares by $2 to $7.80.

Yiren Digital (YRD) declined 8% after the Chinese online lender authorized a new $20 million stock buyback program, replacing its existing share-repurchase plan adopted in 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.