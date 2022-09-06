Banking
CORZ

Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2022: CORZ, STNE, YRD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was rising 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.3% to $19,396, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 15.2 basis points to 3.345%.

In company news, Core Scientific (CORZ) advanced 2.4% after the digital assets company Tuesday said it produced 1,334 self-mined bitcoins during August, up 9.3% over the previous month. The company also said it sold 1,125 bitcoins last month at an average of $23,014 each, generating around $25.9 million in gross proceeds.

StoneCo (STNE) slid 7.1% after Goldman Sachs cut its stock rating for the financial technology firm to sell from neutral and also lowered its price target for the company's shares by $2 to $7.80.

Yiren Digital (YRD) declined 8% after the Chinese online lender authorized a new $20 million stock buyback program, replacing its existing share-repurchase plan adopted in 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CORZSTNEYRD

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular